Hazyview dad in court for allegedly raping his teen daughters

A 43-year-old Mpumalanga man has been arrested for allegedly raping his two teenage daughters.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday after he was arrested on Tuesday by police in Mpumalanga on allegations of a raping his 13-year-old daughter in Masoyi near Hazyview.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, on Monday, the teenage girl was sleeping with her siblings when her father entered their bedroom.

The man "had lustful intentions" and allegedly whispered to the young girl that she should not wake her other sisters.

"This man then allegedly raped [his] little daughter and warned her that if she ever [said] a word to anybody, he will kill her [and] thereafter kill her siblings," Hlathi said.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that this man allegedly raped his other 16-year-old daughter as well and threatened to kill her if she ever tell a soul about the ordeal. Due to fear, the 16-year-old kept the terrible secret with her until the day when the 13-year-old sister broke her silence ... when she reported the matter."

'Evil and heartless criminals'

On Tuesday, the 13-year-old girl went to school and confided in a teacher. She told the teacher that it was not the first time that her father allegedly raped her and disclosed that her sister was also an alleged victim.

"Police were notified about the incident and a case of rape was immediately opened at the Masoyi SAPS and handed over to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

"The man was arrested by police and charged with two counts of rape. He is expected to appear at the Masoyi Periodical Court on Friday," Hlathi said.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has reiterated his condemnation for the rape of the young girls.

"Children in our country are facing a real challenge of their lives because parents have turned against them. Instead of grooming them to be tomorrow's leaders, there are parents who are determined to destroy chances of a bright future for these children. Such evil and heartless criminals cannot share a space with the law-abiding citizens. They should rather be locked up for good. I urge the detectives, the prosecution team as well as the judiciary to close all loopholes on this case and ensure that the accused gets a maximum sentence [if found guilty]," Zuma said.