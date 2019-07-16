'He couldn't stand to see crime happening in front of him' - Durban pastor killed chasing robbers

Durban pastor Mhlonishwa Sakhile Langa, who was shot and killed after reportedly attempting to apprehend armed thieves, had assisted the helpless on more than one occasion, a friend has said.

"He couldn't stand to see crime happening in front of him. In many instances he has been the reason why a mugger or thief was caught. It was in his persona to defend the weak and stand up for them," said Bishop Vusi Dube of the eThekwini Community Church on Tuesday.

Langa, a congregant of the same church, was killed on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to thwart a group of armed robbers at the South Beach Avenue supermarket.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said one person had been arrested after the group robbed the store.

"The suspect was immediately arrested and the firearm was recovered. Cases of robbery and murder were opened at Point police station for investigation," she said.

Dube said that losing Langa, who he described as a bubbly and positive person, was difficult to accept.

"This past Sunday's service was the dullest time [I] ever had. There were cries all over in church. We had to ask another bishop to minister for us, because I was very weak and could not do it."

He said Langa would be at the church door every Sunday, waiting to seat the congregation and welcoming people.

Died a hero

"For me it has been a very hectic time. He was my right-hand man. He always brought joy every time he appeared in church. His presence always brought a positive atmosphere."

Dube said Langa had died a hero, because he would not accept crime.

"He is a person who died trying to help others. He would never allow crime to happen in front of him."

Aside from church work, Langa was also a well-known socialite in Durban and an actor on local TV shows including Mzansi Magic's eHostela and Lockdown.

The church is expected to hold a memorial for Langa on Thursday.

