‘He has deep bite marks across his whole body’ – Months of rehab ahead for man attacked by lion

Months of physical rehabilitation therapy lie ahead of Mike Hodge, 72, after he was attacked by his beloved lion Shamba last weekend.

The 10-year-old lion was shot dead to save Hodge’s life.

The owner of the Marakele Predator Centre near Thabazimbi, Limpopo, is still in the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg where he’s being treated in the intensive care unit.

"Mike has deep bite marks across his whole body," said Bernadette Maguire, a spokesperson for the Hodges.

"The wounds aren’t covered at the moment as doctors fear infection. He’s also struggling to eat because his jaw is broken."

'It’s a miracle'

Maguire said doctors are amazed that Hodge even survived the attack. "It’s a miracle."

Terrified tourists watched helplessly on Saturday as Shamba attacked Hodge. The tourists had been on a safari ride in a specially adapted vehicle.

The attack was caught on camera and footage shows Hodge being flung about like a rag doll by Shamba.

Hodge, who raised Shamba from when he was a cub, is struggling to come to terms with what happened.

"He’s yet to find his bearing. He and Shamba were very close and Shamba was always loving towards him," Maguire said. But she added Hodge would be the first person to acknowledge that there’s always a risk involved when it comes to any wild animal.

Hodge and his wife, Chrissy, are originally from England.