He is stable but we are 'very worried' - brother of security guard run over by bakkie in Stellenbosch

The security guard who was recently run over by a vehicle in a parking area while directing traffic is in a stable condition, but only time will reveal the extent of his injuries, his family has said.

After a video emerged of Mzwanele Wellem, 39, being run over by a motorist at a shopping complex in Die Boord, Stellenbosch on April 30, News24 set out to find out how he was doing.

Many readers and social media users were outraged by what happened and wondered whether he survived the incident. Staff at the Superspar previously said they saw a man lying in the parking area and thought he was dead.

Johan Steyn, 39, has since appeared in court after handing himself over to police. He was granted R2 000 bail and said he intends pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder (with an alternative charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm).

Those who know Wellem say he is shocked, traumatised and understandably not in a condition to speak.

There have been no signs of activity at his house, which is a short drive away from where the incident happened.

His brother Anele told News24 on Friday that Wellem had been for a few medical check-ups and was in a stable condition for now.

"He is healing well, but he has a very big cut on his head which I am very worried about," he said.

The extent of other possible injuries was not yet clear.

'I have not committed any offence as alleged'

Steyn, from Kraaifontein, who owns a general building repairs and maintenance business, said in an affidavit that he should be released from custody because he had to look after his wife and their one-year-old son.

"I made more than one attempt to hand myself over to the police. I was, however, informed that no case has been opened against me as yet. Upon the third voluntary attempt, I handed myself over to the police," he stated in his affidavit.

Referring to his intention to plead not guilty, he explained: "It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter".

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside the shopping complex.

The guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way road.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds, before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

Hit-and-run condemned

One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

The Ipic Property Group (which owns the shopping centre) and its shareholders condemned the hit-and-run.

Ipic's head of property management Mark Taylor said they were constantly liaising with Wellem's employer to obtain information on his condition and assist where possible.

The group was co-operating with, and closely following, the police investigation and criminal court case.

The matter was postponed to June 27, for further investigation.

Two lawyers have offered to represent Wellem in his case pro-bono.