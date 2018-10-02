'He must stay in jail forever and die there' - children of 'Springs monster'

Affidavits filed by two children of the "Springs monster" make for grim reading.

On August 16 in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Judge Eben Jordaan found the accused guilty of raping his eldest daughter, who was 16 at the time, the attempted murder of his then 11-year-old son, defeating the ends of justice, obstruction of justice, five counts of child abuse and five counts of child neglect.

The man was arrested on May 23, 2014, after his son, then 11, ran to a neighbour for help after being severely beaten. At his house in Springs on the East Rand, police discovered that the man and his wife had been severely abusing their children.

The couple may not be named to protect the identities of the children.

On Monday, ahead of sentencing, the man was described as psychopathic and a sadist by a forensic psychologist who had evaluated him.

In his affidavit, the boy, now 15, says he hates everything about his father.

"He never loved me. I wish I could get another surname because I want nothing to do with him. I don’t want to be his son," the boy says.

The boy blames his parents for not sending him to school and says he is now battling to learn to read and write.

'I hate him so much'

He worries that he won’t be able to drive a car when he’s older because of his inability to read.

"I hate him so much, I would kill him if I could," the boy says.

"I wish there are people in jail who can hurt him like he hurt me. I wish they could also burn him with a blowtorch and hit him and shock him so that he will know how he hurt me. I sometimes see the scars he gave me, and I hate him."

The boy says he can’t lead a normal life because of the abuse he endured.

"I know now that I did the right thing that night [by alerting the neighbour] because I helped my sisters and brother. Sometimes, I think if I hadn’t done it, he would have killed me.

"I hope they hit him every day in jail. I hate him."

"I now have a dad who does stuff with me, I am very happy now. He was never a good dad. He must stay in jail forever and die there."

The boy also blames his mother for being complicit, saying he is angry with her for not intervening.

"She never even cried when he hurt me, she never tried to stop him.

My mother 'did nothing to help'

"I don’t love her. She did nothing to help me."

The man's eldest daughter, now 20 and in Grade 12, says in her affidavit that she remembers little of her childhood because she has "blocked out" much of it.

"We were very afraid of our dad and when he came home, I always tried to keep the smaller children away from him. I thought if he didn’t see them, he wouldn’t think of them and then he wouldn’t hurt them," she says.

"He would hit [the boy] in particular and hung him by his arms or legs from the rafters.

"My mother was always there and did nothing to help.

"He hit us with PVC pipes and a cane. I remember how he dragged my sister down a flight of stairs and how her head hit every step.

"There was so much that happened – I can’t remember all of it."

About being raped by her father, the young woman says: "That is something I can’t talk about. It’s just another part of my life that he stole from me."

The man is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday morning.