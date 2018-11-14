 

'He was a true hero of Hout Bay' - tributes pour in for paraglider who died in Llandudno

2018-11-14 14:11

Jenna Etheridge

Anthony Allen (supplied)

Anthony Allen (supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An angel on the ground and in the air is how people have described Hout Bay resident Anthony Allen, who died in a paragliding accident in Llandudno this week.

Tributes have been pouring in for "Flying Ant", since he fell to his death on Tuesday afternoon. He was 52.

News24 reported earlier that paramedics had found him lying on the front stoep of a house in a critical condition. They were unable to revive him and he was later declared dead on the scene.

It is not yet clear what happened to the seasoned paragliding instructor and aerial photographer, who was also a qualified aircraft pilot.

Western Cape police have confirmed that they have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

Daniel Irving told News24 on Wednesday that Allen's death was a big loss for the community.

Irving met Allen after leaving the police force in 2007, and they became close friends.

"He has been my shooting instructor, my mentor, he trained me in bush tactics, helped me in situations when I have been in danger and has just been an amazing and true hero of Hout Bay," he said.

Well-known and respected

He said Allen had helped set up the Hout Bay neighbourhood watch many years ago and had been instrumental in efforts to make the area safer and better for his community.

"Cars have been stuck in sand and he helped to take them out with his Jeep. Trees have fallen down and he has been there. I recently went to Imizamo Yethu with him and a whole lot of police looking for criminals. Many hours were spent doing foot patrols, being on the mountain..."

Another friend, who asked to remain anonymous, said Allen patrolled Hout Bay day and night, both on foot and on his off-road motorbike.

"He was responsible for [the] capture and handing over to SAPS of many criminals and is very well known and respected at SAPS Hout Bay... He was the heartbeat of Hout Bay," his friend said.

Hout Bay police station spokesperson, Warrant Officer Tanya Lesch, offered their condolences to the family in their time of grieving.

Allen had survived a previous paragliding accident in 2000.

paraglider

Anthony Allen gives the peace signal while paragliding over Llandudno beach a few years ago. (Facebook)

According to his website, he crashed his competition paraglider at Dasklip, near Porterville, in December 2000.

"The near death saga and temporary paralysis left him yet more focussed on making something positive out of his second chance. This took him out of effective circulation for almost a year including his rehabilitation, yet he believes the accident happened for a reason and jokingly refers to it as his most positive experience he would never like to have to live through again," the website states.

IOL reported at the time that Allen had been about 15 metres above ground when very strong winds sent him crashing to the tar below.

"This was a freak accident that no one could have predicted. He is one of the best and most experienced pilots in the country at the moment," fellow glider Geoff Legward had told the publication at the time.

Allen leaves behind his wife Beverley, his dog Glock, and their children from previous marriages.

Irving said he planned to follow in Allen's footsteps and "carry on doing what he is doing". 

He requested those who knew him to turn their lights off on Wednesday evening and light a candle for him between 20:30 and 20:45.

"I thought it would be a lovely tribute for people to take pictures of the candle and Bev can see how much we all care."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Arrest warrant issued for Colin Booysen while in court for separate case

2018-11-14 13:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Mzwanele Manyi takes the stand at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Lakeside 15:26 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 15:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 13 2018-11-13 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 