'He was always bubbly' - KZN family mourns slain teen Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu

A family member of 16-year-old Andile "Bobo" Mbuthu, who was allegedly kidnapped and killed last week in Hambanathi, Tongaat, outside Durban, says he was a promising young man.

"He was full of life and always bubbly… he liked doing art," said his aunt, Zodwa Jali, from their home.

She was speaking to a small group of media at the family home, where government officials and community members had gathered to offer the family some support.

Jali said she hoped the matter would be resolved soon, saying the family wanted DNA results.

"[Initially], we thought maybe he is not dead. Then we saw that he passed away. We could not sleep or eat since then. We want the DNA tests and we want to do the burial."

Remains

Mbuthu's remains were found on Friday, inside a bag filled with bricks, which was dumped in the Wewe River on the outskirts of the Tongaat area, north of Durban.

The crime is alleged to have taken place at the well-known Magagula Lounge in Hambanathi and stemmed from accusations of alcohol theft.



Seven people were arrested over the weekend, and police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said detectives were investigating the case.

Mlungisi Thabathe, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22, Malusi Mthembu, 27, are the six who appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the matter.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the men were remanded to custody until their bail application on 19 May.

He was a good child

Jali said Bobo had a promising future as he was in his final year of school.

"He was doing his matric this year and we were sure he was going to pass. We want to thank people who supported us, especially the people from Hambanathi and the surrounding area."



MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza said they would be assisting the family with social workers.

"They are all very traumatised at the moment. We want them to just have closure."

Police Minister Bheki Cele is scheduled to meet the family on Tuesday morning.