Head-on collision in Mpumalanga claims 6 lives, including child

One of the vehicles involved in an accident that claimed six lives in Mpumalanga on Saturday. (Supplied)

Six people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N2 between Mkhondo and Pongola on Saturday at around 11:00.



A third vehicle also crashed into one of the vehicles.

According to Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, five people died at the scene, while the sixth succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Two people were seriously injured, while one escaped with minor injuries. The injured were stabilised at the scene before being taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

"The cause of the collision remains unclear at this stage. The police along with Safety Engineering Unit of the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison have commenced with an investigation into the cause of the crash," Mmusi said.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala reiterated her call to motorists to use the road with caution.

Shabalala said with increased co-operation among road users, crashes could be minimised. She encouraged motorists to obey the rules and only overtake only when it was safe to do so.

"As the government, we will continue to implement various programmes on road safety. Motorists have a responsibility for their own safety and that of their passengers. Rules must be obeyed at all times."

Shabalala extending her condolences to the affected families and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.