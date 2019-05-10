 

Headless body of teenage girl found in Nongoma, KZN

2019-05-10 09:37

Correspondent

Nongoma police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a murder after the headless body of a 15-year-old girl was found in KwaMiya on Thursday last week, Zululand Observer reported. 

The body was reportedly identified as that of Nomvelo Nkosi, a Grade 7 pupil at KwaMiya Primary School in Nongoma.

Her body was reportedly found dumped in a donga (a ravine) and children walking by discovered it.

"They alerted the elders about their discovery," Zululand Police Cluster spokesperson Captain Nkosie Gwala told Zululand Observer.

Gwala reportedly said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased left school at about 15:00 and had planned to visit a relative at Matshempunzi Reserve, which is not far from her home.

News24 was unable to reach KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala for comment. 

Elim girl murdered

In March, residents of the Overberg town of Elim were in shock following the discovery of the body of a 6-year-old girl who had been reported missing, News24 reported. 

According to the Mitchells Plain Gangwatch Facebook group, Delvina Europa was found naked in the bushes. It is believed that she was raped and murdered. 

EWN reported that her body was found behind a primary school in the town.

An Elim man accused of the rape and murder of Delvina appeared in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Shallow graves

In October last year, the body of a girl and boy were found in a veld in Soweto - buried in a single shallow grave - behind the Slovoville cemetery, News24 reported. 

They had been blindfolded and their hands were tied, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele told News24 that the boy, 10, and girl, 11, were siblings.

They had gone missing from their home in Kagiso the month before.

The mother's boyfriend is the main suspect in the disappearance and murder of the two children, Makhubele told News24.

