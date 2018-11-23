 

Heads expected to roll at SABC after sexual harassment notices issued

2018-11-23 05:58

Ntwaagae Seleka

Heads are expected to roll at the SABC after the public broadcaster announced that it would initiate action against all those implicated in the sexual harassment of their colleagues.

Spokesperson Neo Momodu said all those accused of sexual harassment have been served with notices and would be given an opportunity to make representations.

The broadcaster established a commission of inquiry into sexual harassment on June 1 to probe instances of sexual harassment at the SABC.

The commission completed its work on October 31.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment cases at the SABC swept under the carpet - commission

"The commission, which is independent from the SABC, presented its final report which was accepted in its entirety by the SABC board. The mandate of the commission was to accept verbal and written allegations of sexual harassment from former and current SABC employees and provide them an opportunity to report experiences they may have had of sexual harassment, which were either never addressed or were not dealt with to the complainants' satisfaction."

After an intensive investigation process, the commission made findings and submitted recommendations which the SABC was implementing, Momodu said.

Harassment not taken seriously

The SABC was once accused by the same commission of not taking sexual harassment seriously and of needing to develop a culture that embraces the enhancement of human and gender rights.

The commission found that the SABC was complicit in some cases, accusing the broadcaster of being oblivious to infringements of its sexual harassment policies.

Chairperson Barbara Watson revealed that the public broadcaster's sexual harassment policies did not meet international standards and needed to be reviewed.

Watson found out that some of the victims had been forced to resign and a couple became divorced, while perpetrators remained in their posts. Some of the harassers were managers in positions of power.

The commission also found that a strong perception existed that human resources personnel and senior managers colluded and that most senior managers had a serious lack of knowledge and understanding of human rights statutes, gender relations and issues of power relations between men and women.

Read more on:    sabc  |  sexual harassment

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Runaway dog Millie found 10km from home after 3 days

2018-11-23 05:34

Inside News24

 
/News
MPs react to Cabinet reshuffle: 'The president is not in charge of his own party'
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 