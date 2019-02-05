 

Health MEC condemns protesters for 'intimidating staff and patients' at Durban hospital

2019-02-05 14:46

Kaveel Singh

A file image of KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

A file image of KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Sibongiseni Dhlomo. (Ian Carbutt)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The violent attack on a Durban hospital by protesters was completely unacceptable, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Tuesday.

He condemned the 100 or so aggrieved community members who marched on the King Dinuzulu Hospital in Sydenham, damaging property and intimidating patients and hospital staff.

"They intimidated staff and patients and, for some time, ensured that hospital staff and those seeking medical attention could not enter the hospital. The protesters were ultimately prevented by members of the SAPS from entering the hospital."

Dhlomo said the protesters, from a neighbouring informal settlement, had damaged a gate and burned down a guard hut.

"They also damaged the palisade fencing and threw stones into the parking area alongside Howell Road - damaging two ambulances and a few cars that belong to staff."

He said the group did not submit a formal memorandum of grievances.

"However, it is believed that they are demanding that more people be employed by companies that are contracted to provide security, catering, cleaning and maintenance services at the hospital."

No excuse for violence

Dhlomo said there was no excuse for violence and thanked police for "quelling the situation".

"We are hopeful that they will do everything humanly possible to safeguard government property from thuggery and violent behaviour from people who want to raise issues in a violent manner."

He said the public could not expect to get what they wanted by burning buildings.

"It's like a person burning a school because they want a clinic to be built; or burning a clinic because they want a road. That behaviour is unruly, and we will not accept it at any given point," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sibongiseni dhlomo  |  durban  |  crime  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to 'act' over Bosasa revelations

2019-02-05 14:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bosasa still in spotlight at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 2 February Lottery draw 2019-02-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 