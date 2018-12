Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba are expected to visit the Jane Furse Hospital in Ga-Sekhukhune on Friday to inspect its state of readiness to readmit patients.

This after the hospital closed a week ago following a storm that left it flooded and damaged.

Midwives were forced to deliver nine babies using cellphone torches, and patients were evacuated to other hospitals due to the damage.

Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said officials had been working to restore operations at the hospital as quickly as possible, while ensuring quality in the process.

Ramathuba visited the hospital after the incident and hailed the staff as heroes and heroines for the extraordinary job they carried out under difficult conditions.

Shikwambana said "the MEC wants the hospital to be reopened as a matter of urgency, and will be visiting it to make a determination if that is possible".

"Communities who relied on the hospital are now affected, and those who had their relatives admitted find themselves having to find transport to make their visits at other hospitals which the patients have been moved to, and the MEC understands that this will cause frustration."

Shikwambana said that the department wanted to avoid a situation where there was an overflow of patients at other hospitals because of the closure.