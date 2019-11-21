Healthy baby boy for Cape Town Shoprite cashier who was assaulted while pregnant

Shoprite cashier Zimkhitha Xhalabile, who was assaulted while pregnant, has given birth to a healthy baby boy. The child has not yet formally been named. (Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp)

Shoprite cashier Zimkhitha Xhalabile gave birth to a healthy baby boy last month.

Xhalabile was eight-months pregnant when she was assaulted by a male customer at her till in September, GroundUp reported.

She had just closed her till in the Shoprite in Broadway Mall, Lwandle, on September 9, when a customer demanded to be assisted.

At first, she said, she argued with the customer, telling him to use another till, but when he became aggressive, she decided to assist him.

The two exchanged words and the customer punched Xhalabile. The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras. The man has made a brief appearance at the Strand Magistrate's Court.

"The court wanted us to reconcile, but he has not shown any sign of remorse. He has not tried to apologise or asked to speak to my family. I would have considered dropping the case if he tried showing remorse. I want the case to carry on," said Xhalabile.

She is currently on maternity leave and is expected back at work in April next year.

"I am happy that nothing happened to my child. That was one of my worries, even after doctors assured me nothing was wrong."