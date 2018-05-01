Heavy delays on the N3 following 'serious crash'

A "serious crash" on the N3 has resulted in the closure of the north bound of the Tugela toll plaza in Ladysmith, KwaZulu Natal, on Tuesday evening, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said.

N3TC spokesperson Con Roux told News24 that three light motor vehicles, one minibus and one heavy motor vehicle were involved in the crash.

"We have a situation where the earlier crash on Van Reenen's pass has been cleared and traffic is moving past that scene but we have the second scene down at Tugela Plaza so the north bound traffic is not yet able to travel through Tugela Plaza," he said.

"All of the necessary emergency services are on scene working to clear the scene as soon as possible so that we can re-open the north bound direction of the Tugela Plaza."

He warned road users to expect extensive delays in the area or they should use alternative routes if possible.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries or fatalities during the crash.

Roux said they don't normally talk about fatalities but "I can confirm that it was a serious crash".