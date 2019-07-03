 

Heavy rain causes second rockfall at Franschhoek Pass in just 2 weeks

2019-07-03 14:17

Jenna Etheridge

The latest rock fall at Franschhoek Pass (Supplied)

The latest rock fall at Franschhoek Pass (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A second rockfall has hit Franschhoek Pass in the Western Cape in just two weeks.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the rockfall on Wednesday morning was as the result of rainy weather.

It appeared that no vehicles or motorists were affected as the pass remained closed following an initial rock slide on June 22.

Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, said on Tuesday that the stretch of road remained closed until further notice for the safety of motorists.

"A geotechnical investigation is under way to determine the extent and nature of the damage," Makoba-Somdaka said at the time.

Food and culture enthusiasts are expected to descend on the quaint town next weekend for the annual Bastille festival.

Inclement weather hit the Western Cape two weeks ago, causing damage to buildings and uprooting trees in various places.

PICS: Motorist narrowly escapes death as boulders roll on to Franschhoek pass 

The Franschhoek Pass was closed after massive boulders fell on the road. Marc Thackwray, 28, was injured after his car was hit by falling rocks.

Photos of his crumpled bonnet and dented roof were widely circulated on social media.

Thackwray, who was travelling with his stepfather at the time of the incident, told News24 that "it all happened so fast". As the boulders came raining down, he realised they were in grave danger.

He sprained his leg and had a swollen hand.

Makoba-Somdaka said, once the investigation was complete, a determination would be made on the next steps.

(Supplied)
The rockfall that left Marc Thackwray injured last month. (Supplied)
Read more on:    cape town  |  weather  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Durban man fights off hijackers, escapes kidnapping attempt

2019-07-03 13:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Jackpot winner gets R530k in Daily Lotto draw 2019-07-02 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 