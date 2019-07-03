Heavy rain causes second rockfall at Franschhoek Pass in just 2 weeks

A second rockfall has hit Franschhoek Pass in the Western Cape in just two weeks.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the rockfall on Wednesday morning was as the result of rainy weather.

It appeared that no vehicles or motorists were affected as the pass remained closed following an initial rock slide on June 22.

Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, said on Tuesday that the stretch of road remained closed until further notice for the safety of motorists.



"A geotechnical investigation is under way to determine the extent and nature of the damage," Makoba-Somdaka said at the time.

Food and culture enthusiasts are expected to descend on the quaint town next weekend for the annual Bastille festival.

Inclement weather hit the Western Cape two weeks ago, causing damage to buildings and uprooting trees in various places.



PICS: Motorist narrowly escapes death as boulders roll on to Franschhoek pass

The Franschhoek Pass was closed after massive boulders fell on the road. Marc Thackwray, 28, was injured after his car was hit by falling rocks.

Photos of his crumpled bonnet and dented roof were widely circulated on social media.

Thackwray, who was travelling with his stepfather at the time of the incident, told News24 that "it all happened so fast". As the boulders came raining down, he realised they were in grave danger.

He sprained his leg and had a swollen hand.

Makoba-Somdaka said, once the investigation was complete, a determination would be made on the next steps.



The rockfall that left Marc Thackwray injured last month. (Supplied)