What To Read Next

South Africans in eastern regions of the country were forced to pack away their shorts and sandals because of icy temperatures. Watch. WATCH

Gauteng motorists have been urged to drive carefully on Monday afternoon as heavy downpours, accompanied by hail, have been predicted for the province.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana said a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers has been predicted.

At around 15:00, parts of the Free State, such as Kroonstad, and neighbouring towns up to the Vaal Triangle, experienced heavy rain. The downpours were approaching Gauteng.

"We issued a warning earlier about the downpours. We have sent one about the south-western parts of Mpumalanga, North West and Gauteng.

"We may expect strong gusty winds with downpours. There are possibilities that there could be hail but not the one that can cause damages," Tawana added.

She urged motorists to be careful on the road.