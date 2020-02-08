WATCH | Heavy rains cause flooding, accidents on Joburg roads

Heavy downpours on Saturday morning have caused flooding, road closures and accidents on Johannesburg roads.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that numerous roads had been affected, including the M1 double decker highway, Crown Road, Smith Road, Leeukop and Witkoppen Roads, and South Avenue and Cross Avenue, among others.

Minnaar added that there have also been several accidents due to the heavy rain, including on the M1, M3 and N1 highways.

He added that JMPD officers were on duty to assist and close roads where needed.

“We urge motorists to drive with extreme caution, keep safe following distances and ensure their headlines are on,” Minnaar added.