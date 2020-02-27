 

Heidelberg cops contravening the law by operating vehicles with expired licence discs

2020-02-27 06:12

Ntwaagae Seleka

(File)

(File) (PHOTO: Arrive Alive)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A fleet of about 30 state-owned vehicles at Heidelberg police station are transgressing the law daily.

The vehicles are being operated with expired licence discs and this is putting officers at risk of receiving traffic fines.

Among the 30 affected vehicles, three belong to support services, 11 to detectives and 16 are marked vehicles performing visible policing.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said, according to road legislation, a police vehicle should have a proper licence disc to be on the road.

"The police are not exempt from paying vehicle licences. It is an offence to drive an unlicensed [police vehicle] on a public road and the person driving the car will receive a fine. Only the army and diplomatic cars are exempt," Zwane added.

News24 has seen several vehicles whose licence discs expired in September 2019.

According to a police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, the police station and management in Gauteng were aware of the situation.

Lives, careers at risk

The source had escalated the matter to the provincial office.

The police officer complained they were forced to drive the vehicles despite their complaints.

"What will happen to us should we be involved in an accident driving a vehicle without the right licence disc? We are putting our lives and career at risk," he said.

The officer added they were concerned there had been no response from provincial management.

"They are aware that we have a crisis here at Heidelberg police station. At times, we are ordered to perform roadblocks and inspect vehicles that are driving on our roads with legit discs while our licence discs have expired.

"We have been complaining to our station management who escalated the matter to the provincial office. We think that the person responsible for renewing all our licence discs is refusing to assist. The person is not doing us a favour by renewing those licence discs.

"All we want is to perform our duties using safe vehicles that are legally entitled to be on the road. Who will shoulder the blame if the vehicle is involved in an accident without a licence disc?" he asked.

Gauteng police were approached for comment, but to date have not yet responded. 


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  police  |  governance
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Table Mountain cableway company is taking on a mountain of waste

2020-02-27 05:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | News24 Frontline: Pravin Gordhan on Budget 2020, Eskom, SAA and the future of SA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 07:31 AM
Road name: Nooiensfontein Road Southbound

Southbound
Kuils River 07:30 AM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players just got richer 2020-02-26 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 