Helen Joseph Hospital floods due to heavy rains

Heavy downpours have resulted in flooding across Gauteng, with the Helen Joseph Hospital as one of the casualties.

Department of Health spokesperson Philani Mhlungu confirmed that a drain blockage and heavy rains had resulted in flooding of the accident and emergency unit at the hospital. He added that plumbers had been called to assist with the blocked drains early on Saturday morning.

City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed that mopping up operations were under way.

Social media posts show people walking through ankle deep water, and patients sitting with their feet on chairs to avoid the wet. Images of flooded corridors have also been shared, along with scenes of water flowing across the parking lot and entry points.



In a statement released on Saturday, the health department said it was working with the Department of Infrastructural Development to deploy teams to intervene “in health facilities that have been affected by the heavy rains” to ensure “there is minimum interruption of services”.

Kagiso Mall in Krugersdorp has also reportedly experienced flooding.

The rains have resulted in flooding and several road closures.



In a statement, the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs warned residents and motorists to stay clear of closed and flooded roads. They were also urged to be cautious in flash flood areas and avoid crossing flooded bridges.

The heavy rainfall that caused flooding in several areas across the Gauteng area in the past 24 hours, resulted in severe danger threats to residents, particularly motorists.

Several roads are flooded and closed, including Witkoppen Road, the N3 Gilooly’s offramp, the M1 double decker highway and the Buccleuch interchange. There have also been reports of flash floods in several residential areas.