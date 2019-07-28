 

Helen Zille joins Institute for Race Relations

2019-07-28 11:42

Correspondent

(Jenni Evans, News24)

(Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former DA leader and Western Cape premier Helen Zille has joined the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) as a senior policy fellow, writer and analyst, it was announced on Sunday.

"I hope to continue the battle of ideas outside of direct party politics and as such, I will be writing and speaking about liberal ideas and solutions to South Africa's problems," she said in a video clip.

She added in a statement that the IRR provided a platform to defeat "racial nationalist and neo-Marxist ideas" by doing three things: uniting the middle, protecting property rights and promoting individual freedoms.

Zille, who led the DA between 2007 and 2015, detailed where she would be focusing her influence.

She planned to help build support to stop expropriation of land without compensation; protect savings and pensions; halt efforts to "destroy the South African healthcare sector through NHI [National Health Insurance] and adopt empowerment policies based on actual disadvantage rather than race".

Zille began her career as a journalist for the Rand Daily Mail, where she helped uncover the circumstances leading to the death of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko in 1977.

After entering formal party politics in 1999, she was elected to the Western Cape legislature and thereafter served as a DA MP and Mayor of Cape Town, before serving as premier between 2009 and 2015. 

Read more on:    irr  |  helen zille
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Students demand to know where their NSFAS allowances are

2019-07-28 11:02

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker weekend: One Daily Lotto player wins jackpot 2019-07-27 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 