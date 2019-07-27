Helen Zille on the 'dilemma' the DA faces with controversial Public Protector

Former DA leader and Western Cape premier Helen Zille says the DA faces a 'dilemma' with the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Earlier this week, DA leader Mmusi Maimane spoke out on the Democratic Alliance's complicated relationship with Mkhwebane.

He said that while he was pleased with her finding regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign funding, he still thinks she should go.

In her response to News24 on Saturday, Zille said she was not in a position to make any statements on behalf of the DA in any way whatsoever.