Helen Zille riles up Twitter again, this time for sharing cartoon on land and race generalisations

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has once again caused a stir on Twitter – this time for posting a cartoon, by a cartoonist who goes by the name "Jerm", about land, rape and race generalisations.

The name "Helen" was trending at number two on Twitter for most of Monday morning, with thousands having tweeted on the subject as of noon.

According to Zille, the cartoon "exposes the lunacy of blaming everyone, on the basis of their race, for the crimes of others".

This aptly captures the fallacy and racism behind race generalizations. pic.twitter.com/a4Q32WfdTN — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 29, 2019

The greatest threat to our country, apart from economic collapse, is race generalisations. We need to see each other as individuals accountable for our personal actions. That cartoon exposes the lunacy of blaming everyone, on the basis of their race, for the crimes of others. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 30, 2019

The cartoon depicts a black man, seemingly in EFF regalia, who tells a white man to "give back the land you stole".

In turn, the white man accuses him of raping his wife, which he denies, looking shocked.

"But I didn't do that," the first man says.

The second man then replies: "Exactly".

Some have not taken kindly to Zille's latest Twitter foray, claiming that, as a public figure and leader, she was breaking bridges rather than building them.

Others defended the general message of the cartoon against generalisations.

A question, Helen, how is this helpful? To the party you belong to? To the country? How does it take us forward as a divided nation? I am really interested in the thought process that makes you post something like this. — Amanda Reekie ???? (@moozir) December 30, 2019

No Helen, the greatest threat to our country is politicians. Politicians think by debating and sounding very informed that they are changing the country, but very little action follows thereafter. The average politician is so out of touch with what really is going on.... — Marius Harmse (@MariusHarmse1) December 30, 2019

A few questioned whether land and rape should be compared.

You don't get it.. your analogy suggest to equate rape to land issue in that it creates the same pain.. land can be restored but rape can never be.. you are basically saying that as black people we inflict indelible pain.. — khoi descendant (@tboekhou) December 30, 2019

Are you implying that black people are seen generally as rapists in some circles? — Phauwe Raul (@PhauweRachidi) December 30, 2019

Zille defended the cartoon in subsequent tweets, saying both generalisations in the cartoon were wrong.

It's a cartoon of two people accusing each other falsely of heinous crimes in the basis of their race. That is despicable. You really have to do a lot of contortioning to twist the meaning of that cartoon. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 30, 2019

Astounding. I post a tweet to show how WRONG and HATEFUL all race-based generalisations are, and I get accused of making race-based generalisations. Either the problem of reading-for-meaning is worse than we thought or this is just willful misrepresentation. I suspect the latter. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 30, 2019

Earlier this month, Zille said she would never stop the battle to make Twitter a "safe space" for rational debate.