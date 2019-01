Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has taken to Twitter threatening that if those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry aren't jailed in a reasonable time, she would organise a tax revolt.

Zille's comments come on the same day that South Africans throughout the country are registering to vote in the upcoming general elections to be held in May.

On Saturday morning, a seemingly fed-up Zille tweeted that she had tried the electoral for years, but it seemed that voters "enjoy" voting for corruption.