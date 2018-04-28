 

Helicopter crashes outside Polokwane

2018-04-28 16:05

Derrick Spies, Correspondent, and Jenni Evans

HALO 6 Trauma Team on the scene of the helicopter crash near Kuschke Nature Reserve. (Image via Twitter)

One person was critically injured and another two sustained moderate injuries after a helicopter they were travelling in crashed outside Polokwane on Saturday morning, the Limpopo department of health said.

"The crash occurred early in the morning," said spokesperson Thabiso Teffo.

The crash occurred near Kuschke Nature Reserve, according to a tweet from Halo Aviation.

The reserve is near The Ranch Hotel, just outside the capital Polokwane.

Teffo said the injured were taken to hospital for treatment and because the current focus is on their wellbeing, further details regarding those on board were not available to him yet.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the Civil Aviation Authority would investigate the cause of the crash.

