Helping the next Zondo - deputy chief justice and good Samaritan uplift poor youth

Thirty-eight years ago, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was awarded a bursary to study law but he was faced with taking care of his mother and siblings.

He then decided to approach the owner of Kwa Moosa Wholesalers in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Ixopo, Mr Suleman Bux, and explained his situation to him and asked for assistance.

"Without batting an eyelid, nor setting anything down on paper, Mr Bux gave him a voucher for his mother to collect groceries from his shop on a monthly basis for the three years during which he was going to be at university," South African Muslim Charitable Trust (SAMCT) social responsibility co-ordinator Rasheeda Motala said in a statement on Thursday.

An emotional Zondo relayed this story during his interview for the post of Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa.

WATCH:

When he wanted to repay the loan, Bux told him not to, and left him with a simple quote to live by: "Just do for others what I have done for you."

Almost four decades later, Zondo and Bux are working together to help other needy, bright young stars through the creation of an educational trust.

The Zondo and Bux Educational Trust was formed in October 2017, spontaneously during a dinner, where the idea of a fund was raised for historically disadvantaged kids who share a similar story to Zondo's.

WATCH: Trevor Noah launches foundation to help SA youth

"Over R250 000 was raised and led to the formation of The Zondo and Bux Educational Trust. Through this trust, Judge Zondo is able to do for others what Mr Bux had done for him," Motala added.

While trustees are still in the process of identifying pupils who will benefit from this trust, they visited Amazabeko High School which was in need of a new hall.

"The trustees of the [SAMCT] then approved just over R200 000 to complete the hall where the 2018 class of matric wrote their examinations," Motala said.

The SAMCT also did the same for the Emazabekweni Primary School, which Zondo attended.

ALSO READ: Cheryl Zondi launches foundation to help victims abused in 'sacred places'

After his appointment, Zondo visited the school and discovered that it did not have proper toilets. As a result, the SAMCT approved a donation of R1m to establish a borehole and build toilets for pupils and staff.

"Education is so important and via The Zondo and Bux Educational Trust, it is envisaged that a difference will be made in providing access to tertiary education to pupils from disadvantaged rural communities.

"I am deeply grateful to all of them for their assistance to these two schools which serve the community of Emazabekweni in Ixopo, where I grew up," Judge Zondo said.

An inaugural meeting of the Zondo trust was held on December 20, 2018 and trustees are currently in the process of identifying potential students to provide funding to.