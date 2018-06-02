 

Henri van Breda prison attack: Conflicting claims emerge

2018-06-02 17:30

Christina Pitt

Henri van Breda. (Adrian de Kock/Netwerk24)

Claims by Henri van Breda's lawyer of a prison attack against him have been denied by the department of correctional services (DCS), who are adamant that the claims are false.

Van Breda's lawyer Lorinda van Niekerk told News24 that he was attacked by five inmates while on his way to the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison. Another inmate is believed to have intervened and protected the convicted axe murderer from his assailants.

"He was slightly injured, but he is being attended to by Pollsmoor nursing staff," she said.

'Claims are fake'

However, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo described the claims as "fake" and that it was "highly unlikely" that Van Breda would have been attacked in the hospital section of the prison.

Van Niekerk had referred News24 to a Weekend Argus article, which she said provided further details on the alleged attack.

According to that report, five inmates are believed to have chased Van Breda while he was making his way back to the prison’s hospital wing after a visit with his uncle, Andre du Toit and his girlfriend, Danielle Janse Van Rensburg.

One inmate is alleged to have grabbed Van Breda by the throat and stomped on his foot, before a fellow inmate ripped a metal condom dispenser from the wall and used it as a weapon.

He was then able to make his escape to the hospital section with his five attackers in pursuit.

'As tranquil as a baby'

Earlier this week, reports also claimed that Van Breda attempted to kill himself.

DCS spokesperson Simphiwe Xako denied these claims on Thursday.

"Henri did not try to commit suicide. He is as tranquil as a baby. I have asked all of my officials and they say he is fine," he told News24.

READ: Rumours Henri van Breda tried to commit suicide are ‘total nonsense’ – uncle

Van Breda was convicted of three counts of murder, one attempted murder and one of defeating the ends of justice in the Western Cape High Court on May 21.

News24 previously reported that Van Breda had pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

He claimed that intruders had entered their luxury De Zalze Golf Estate home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Marli survived the attack, but sustained serious brain injuries and suffered from retrograde amnesia.

Sentencing proceedings will begin on Tuesday.

