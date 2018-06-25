 

Henri van Breda's leave to appeal application delayed

2018-06-25 16:39

Tammy Petersen

Henri van Breda leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to life imprisonment at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town. (File, Gallo)

Henri van Breda's application for leave to appeal his triple murder conviction has been delayed as his defence and the State need time to prepare, the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Monday.

Originally set to be heard on Wednesday, the matter will now be on the Western Cape High Court roll on August 14, spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

The convicted axe murderer's defence advocate Pieter Botha confirmed his client intended to appeal his conviction and sentence, after Judge Siraj Desai handed him three life sentences for the murder of three of his family members, 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and one year for obstructing the course of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Van Breda was last month found guilty of murdering his parents Martin and Teresa, as well as his brother Rudi and attempting to kill his sister Marli.

Desai in his judgement said the attacks displayed a "high level of innate cruelty and an almost unprecedented disregard for the welfare of one's own family".

He said no argument had been advanced to mitigate the impact of the crime, describing the level of violence as "excessive and gratuitous".

Van Breda had claimed that intruders had entered their luxury De Zalze Golf Estate home in Stellenbosch in 2015 and attacked his family.

He maintains his innocence.

