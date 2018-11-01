 

Herbal blend, puff, blazing: Pretoria learners discharged after smoking unknown 'drug'

2018-11-01 15:38

Alex Mitchley

Screengrab from a video of a teenager being treated by paramedics after smoking an unknown substance in Pretoria.

Screengrab from a video of a teenager being treated by paramedics after smoking an unknown substance in Pretoria.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

All three learners from Hoër Tegniese Skool Tuine in Pretoria West who were hospitalised after smoking an unknown substance on Monday have been discharged.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, one of the learners was discharged from hospital on Monday and the other two on Wednesday.

In a statement, the department added that the learners - who are in Grade 8 and 9 - have had a meeting with the school and that their parents were called in as well.

Learners found having seizures

News24 previously reported that the three teenagers, still in their school uniform, had to be rushed to Life Eugene Marais Hospital after smoking what police say is currently an unknown substance.

READ: Herbal blend, puff, blazing: Pretoria school children hospitalised after smoking unknown 'drug'

BestCare emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser told News24 that the three teens were in a serious condition and were being treated for symptoms including seizures, psychosis, nausea, vomiting and hallucinations.

In a video seen by News24, one of the pupils is squirming and arguing with paramedics about the drip in his arm. He can also be heard denying that he smoked anything.

The teens form part of a group of 14 teens and young adults from Pretoria who have been hospitalised after smoking the substance known as herbal blend, puff or blazing or crazy coconut.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the unknown substance is packaged inside a black, small bag. The substance is similar to marijuana, she added.

Unknown substance, drug
(Supplied)

"We have been informed by those who were admitted that the substance was sold in spaza shops, liquor stores, tobacco shops and even at sweet shops," Selepe said.

Urgent forensic testing

Police could not confirm whether the substance was a new drug that has hit the South African market.

"SAPS have urgently sent the substance to a SAPS forensic lab for testing. Police have opened an inquiry waiting for forensic results,"  Selepe said.

Police have not opened a case and have lodged an inquiry into the substance instead.

"If it is found that the substance is a drug then all those who are selling it will be arrested and charged for dealing in drugs," she said.

Selepe said the substance was either mixed with a cigarette or rolled like a cigarette and smoked plain.

ALSO READ: Alarm over cough syrup drug abuse among Cape Town learners

Pretoria police and paramedics have urged parents and guardians to closely observe their children

Loubser pleaded for parents to keep a close eye on their children, while Selepe said that if a suspicious substance is found, parents must remove it, report it to police and speak to their children about the dangers.

"They must keep an eye on them, particularly school-going children. They must regularly search their bags and other items where it could be hidden," said Loubser.

"The substance is dangerous and its containers have a warning message that it is not for human consumption. Reactions for those who smoke the substance vary. Some are nauseous, some vomit and some become aggressive," he said.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  narcotics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Over 6 000 learners still not placed for 2019 - Gauteng Education Dept

2018-11-01 14:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'We need to talk about chemical castration' – ANC Women’s League on Dros rape case
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 