Screengrab from a video of a teenager being treated by paramedics after smoking an unknown substance in Pretoria

Police have urgently sent an unknown substance for forensic testing since 14 young adults and teenagers from Pretoria were hospitalised after smoking the substance known as herbal blend, puff or blazing.

On Monday afternoon, three teenagers from Pretoria West, still in their school uniform, had to be rushed to hospital after smoking the unknown substance.

BestCare emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser told News24 that the three teens were in a serious condition and were being treated for symptoms including seizures, psychosis, nausea, vomiting and hallucinations.

All three teens were stabilised and transported to Eugene Marais Hospital for further medical care.

In a video seen by News24, one of the pupils is squirming and arguing with paramedics about the drip in his arm. He can also be heard denying that he smoked anything.

Similar to marijuana

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Augustina Selepe said the the unknown substance is packaged inside a black small bag. The substance is similar to marijuana Selepe said.

"SAPS have urgently sent the substance to a SAPS forensic lab for testing. Police have opened an enquiry waiting for forensic results."

Police have also urged parents to remove suspicious packages that their children may have in their possession and report the matter to police.

