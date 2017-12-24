 

Herder kidnapped and sheep stolen in Heidelberg farm attack

2017-12-24 14:34

Johannesburg - A Shepard has been apparently assaulted and kidnapped and 47 sheep stolen, as well as three of the animals killed, in an ambush on a farm in the Heidelberg area, police said on Sunday.

"It is alleged that unknown suspects climbed over the shed wall into the sheep shed," said Lieutenant Colonel Tryphina Nyaka about the crime committed at Gerald’s Farm in Lagerspoort in the early hours of Sunday morning..

The kidnappers then appear to have forced the door of the man, Tshepo Mzizi, aged 21, who was looking after the sheep.

"Blood where found in the room of the sheepman, passage and the stoep."

His cellphone and knobkiere were found lying on the ground next to the stoep.  Mzizi is now presumed kidnapped.

The gang then broke the burglar gate to steal the sheep.

"Three sheep were found dead with their legs tied with a blue plastic rope."

A docket has been opened and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

