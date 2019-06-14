Here are the 10 departments Ramaphosa has merged

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the process of concluding performance agreements with his ministers and deputy ministers.

This follows his Cabinet announcement on May 29, when he said he would reconfigure the national executive, which included merging some departments.

Ramaphosa has since merged 10 departments into five.

The departments are:

1. Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (without the forestry and fisheries portfolios) + Rural Development and Land Reform = the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD);

2. Communications + Telecommunications and Postal Services = the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT);

3. Mineral Resources + Energy = the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE);

4. Sport and Recreation + Arts and Culture = the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC);

5. Economic Development + Trade and Industry = the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC).

During his Cabinet announcement, Ramaphosa said he was committed to a process of further reforms to "promote coherence, better co-ordination and improved efficiency" of the government.

He also announced that some departments would have two deputy ministers.

The responsibilities shared between the deputy ministers are as follows:

Ministry of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development

· Land Reform - Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha

· Rural Development - Deputy Minister Sdumo Dlamini

Ministry of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

· Local Government - Deputy Minister Parks Tau

· Traditional Affairs - Deputy Minister Obed Bapela

Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation

· Human Settlements - Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete

· Water and Sanitation - Deputy Minister David Mahlobo

Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services

· Correctional Services - Deputy Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa

· Justice and Constitutional Development - Deputy Minister John Jeffery

Announcements relating to the ministries of international relations and co-operation and trade and industry would be made in due course, said presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.