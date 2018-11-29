Here are the City of Cape Town's guidelines for Level 3 water usage

The City of Cape Town is expected to lower water restrictions from Level 5 to Level 3 from December 1, it has announced.

This means that Capetonians will be able to use 105 litres a day, each – up from 70 litres a day, Mayor Dan Plato said.

Tariffs will also be lowered. If residents use less than 6 000 litres per month, they can expect to pay 35.5% less.

Information on reduced water and sanitation tariffs can be found here and frequently asked questions about Level 3 restrictions can be found here.

Here are the guidelines that the City has provided for Level 3 water usage:

- Watering with municipal drinking water, using a bucket or watering can, is allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 09:00 or after 18:00 for a maximum of one hour per day, per property. Hosepipes or sprinkler systems are not allowed.

- Sports facilities, parks, schools, learning institutions, nurseries, customers involved in agricultural activities, users with historical gardens and customers with special requirements can apply to the Director: Water and Sanitation for exemption from the above.

- No watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water within 48 hours of rainfall, that provides adequate saturation, is allowed.

- The topping up or filling of swimming pools with municipal drinking water is allowed, subject to 1). The pool being covered with a non-permeable solid pool cover when not in use; and 2). The recovery of backwash water and the use of rainwater for pool topping up where practically possible.

- Topping up of children's play pools is also allowed. However, you are strongly encouraged to only use small play pools. Please limit the amount of water used and recycle the water for flushing toilets.

- Borehole/wellpoint water must be used efficiently to avoid wastage and evaporation. Borehole/wellpoint water users are strongly encouraged to follow the same watering times applicable to municipal drinking water use detailed above.

- All City borehole and wellpoint users are expected to comply with all National Department of Water and Sanitation regulations pertaining to borehole/wellpoint usage.

- Vehicles, trailers, caravans and boats may be washed with municipal drinking water using a bucket.

- Commercial car washes may use municipal drinking water, subject to industry best practice water conservation norms and the recycling of at least 50% of water used.

- Spray parks may operate subject to their strict management to minimise water use.

- The use of municipal drinking water for ornamental water fountains or water features is prohibited.

- All properties where alternative, non-drinking water resources are used (including rainwater harvesting, greywater, basement water, treated effluent water, spring water and surface water) must display signage to this effect, which is clearly visible from a public thoroughfare.

- No washing or hosing down of hard-surfaced or paved areas with municipal drinking water is allowed. Abattoirs, food processing industries, care facilities, animal shelters and other industries or facilities with special needs (health/safety related only) must apply for exemption.

Restrictions for non-residential users:

- Commercial car wash industries must comply with industry best practice norms regarding water usage per car washed and recycle or reuse a minimum of 50% of water used.

- Informal car washes can only use buckets, not hosepipes.

- Washing vehicles, trailers, caravans and boats with non-drinking water or using waterless products or dry steam cleaning processes is strongly encouraged.

- Spray parks must be strictly managed to minimise water use.

- No new landscaping or sports fields may be established, except if irrigated only with non-drinking water.

- For users supplied with water in terms of special contracts (notarial deeds, water service intermediaries or water service providers) the contract conditions shall apply.