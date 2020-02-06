 

Here he is! Rafael Nadal touches down in Cape Town

2020-02-06 19:02

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Cape Town ahead of his much-anticipated match against Swiss rival Roger Federer.

On Thursday, Federer posted a photo on Instagram of him alongside Nadal and Bill Gates who will also be joining them in a celebrity doubles match with Trevor Noah.

The Match in Africa event at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday will be the first played on African soil under the auspices of the Roger Federer Foundation to raise funds for children's education on the continent.

Event organisers will also attempt to break the world record for the most spectators to watch a single tennis match at the stadium, which seats 50 000 people.

Among plenty of heart eyes emojis, fans shared their delight that two of the greatest players of their time were in the Mother City.

“Legends assemble,” @anas96 commented.

 “Two Tennis Goats,” @acsansiro posted.

Within half an hour, almost 120 000 people had liked the post.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

