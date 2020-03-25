Here is how the national lockdown will affect public transport

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday how provision will be made for essential transport services to continue, including transport for essential staff and patients.



This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown on Monday to minimise the spread of the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China.

As of Wednesday, South Africa has 709 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Rail

- All public and private long distance passenger rail services will stop operations during the lockdown.

- All commuter rail services, such as Metrorail and Gautrain, will shut down.

Aviation

- All international and domestic flights are prohibited, irrespective of the risk category of the country of origin.

- Movement of air cargo will be allowed, however, cargo from high-risk countries will be sanitised.

Maritime

- A ban on cruise ships will be strictly enforced at sea ports.

- Cargo will be allowed at the eight sea ports but cargo from high-risk countries will be sanitised.

Taxis

Minibus taxis:

- They will be allowed to transport essential services workers and "those allowed to make the necessary permitted movements" between 05:00 and 09:00 and 16:00 and 20:00.

- Operators are directed to adhere to social distancing.

- Taxis must be sanitised after every trip.

- Taxi ranks must be sanitised at regular intervals.

Metered taxis and e-hailing:

- Metered taxis and e-hailing vehicles will be allowed to transport essential service workers and "those allowed to make the necessary permitted movements" between 05:00 and 09:00 and 16:00 and 20:00.

- The vehicles must be sanitised after each journey.

- A vehicle licenced to carry up to four people will only be permitted to load one person.

- A vehicle licenced to carry up to eight passengers will only be permitted to load a maximum of three.

- Sanitisers used in all taxis must have a minimum alcohol content of 60%.

Buses

- Bus operations will be limited to allow for the purposes of rendering essential services.

Cross-border road transport

- All cross-border road passenger movements will be prohibited during the lockdown.

- Cross-border freight movement will continue to and from neighbouring countries.

Vehicle testing centres and driver's licence testing centres will be closed.

"Should your driver's licence expire during the duration of the lockdown, it shall be deemed to remain valid until the end of the lockdown, with the grace period of renewal within 14 working days thereafter unless otherwise determined," Mbalula said.

The lockdown will come into effect on Thursday at midnight until 16 April.