Here is the new number for you to make queries on water

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisiulu, announced on Thursday that the government has centralised all water service delivery via command service.

This is the place where people can call for water queries. The command centre is situated in Johannesburg.

The change was made because the government has decided to centralise its water services to allow it to provide tankers to communities which do not have water during the coronavirus lockdown. The government has procured more than 40 000 water tankers to provide water to people.

She said the public can call: 0800 200 200. This is the number for everyone in the country, and no one should use their normal municipal hotline number.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay