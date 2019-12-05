 

Herman Mashaba chides DA councillors who voted for 'allegedly corrupt person' as Joburg mayor

2019-12-05 08:55

Kaveel Singh

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba addressing a joint committee of Parliament. (Jan Gerber, News24, file)

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba addressing a joint committee of Parliament. (Jan Gerber, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says his decision to leave the DA was cemented on Wednesday when at least one DA councillor voted for the ANC's Geoff Makhubo to succeed him as the metro's number one citizen.

Makhubo received support from 137 councillors, giving him more than the 50% plus one majority needed to win the vote. The DA was represented by Funzela Ngobeni, who served as a member of the mayoral committee under Mashaba.

READ | DA on councillor who voted for ANC's Geoff Makhubo: 'It's an outright betrayal, but we won't go on a witch hunt'

While the vote was held in secret, it's been widely speculated that at least one DA councillor voted for Makhubo based on the number of seats each party has in council. 

"The fact that some DA councillors elected to vote for Makhubo over their own candidate, demonstrates why I had to leave the DA. The DA of today is clearly not the DA that I joined - not when they support an allegedly corrupt person," the former mayor said in a statement on Thursday morning.

READ | Geoff Makhubo: Meet Joburg's tainted mayor

He said the fact that his former coalition partners abandoned the multi-party government "speaks clearly to the fact that I am not alone in my view".

"They did not see a prospect of working with the DA in a coalition that is open, engages with different solutions to our complex problems, and is willing to set aside differences in the interests of the residents," the former businessman added.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:    city of johannesburg  |  da  |  herman mashaba  |  johannesburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach to apply for bail

2019-12-05 06:57

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Highest bidder bags Gavin Watson's BMW X5 for R590 000
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:10 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bellville 09:03 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Five winners on Wednesday! 2019-12-04 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 