Herman Mashaba 'sips tea' after ANC's motion of no-confidence U-turn

Fresh from staving off a motion of no-confidence in him, thanks in no small part to the ANC's withdrawal of the motion, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba took to Twitter to "sip tea" at the ANC's eleventh hour U-turn.

Mashaba was set to face an ANC-sponsored motion of no-confidence in the Johannesburg council chambers on Thursday. However, the ANC announced it had decided to withdraw the motion - for now.

It had also brought a motion against chair of chairs Alex Christian and chief whip John Works. These were also withdrawn.

Immediately afterwards, Mashaba took to Twitter, with a video of himself "sipping tea", captioned: "It seems @MyANC in Joburg had no confidence in their own motion of no confidence…"

In the days leading up to Thursday's scheduled motion, Mashaba had been bullish, reminding journalists last week he had been elected by 52% of the council "so I am not a mayor of the city of Johannesburg at the behest of the ANC, so if anyone has to vote me out, it is the parties that voted me in as executive mayor".

Those who engaged in Mashaba's tweet were quick to recognise his sharp "trolling" skills, while also relaying the support they have for him.