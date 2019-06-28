Herman Mashaba under investigation by Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, her office confirmed on Friday.



Her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, told News24 that witnesses were being interviewed as part of the probe.

The complaints, laid by the ANC and SACP in Johannesburg, revolve around the alleged irregular appointments of the head of the City of Johannesburg's anti-corruption unit, General Shadrack Sibiya, and Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe.

Segalwe said it was claimed that Sibiya had been appointed at a particular level "which was altered to a higher level" without due process being followed.

Tembe, it was claimed, had been appointed to a position for which he was not qualified, he added.

Furthermore, Mashaba was also being investigated for a conflict of interest complaint after a company in which his wife was linked to, was appointed as a service provider.

