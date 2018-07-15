Hermanus still 'volatile' after protests

What To Read Next

Western Cape police are monitoring the situation in Hermanus after ongoing protests escalated on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk described the situation as "very volatile" and said police would continue monitoring the situation.

"Police and other law enforcement agencies will remain in the area until law and order is restored," he said.

"We appeal to those participating in the protest to do so within the ambit of the law."

Van Wyk said all roads had since been opened.

On Saturday, more than 100 protesters moved from Zwelilhle to Malva Street in Mount Pleasant.

"Protesting community members started throwing stones at the SAPS members on patrol," he said.

WATCH: Rubber bullets fired, protesters in Zwelihle arrested after standoff with police

"We also received information that some protesters [from the Zwelihle community] were making petrol bombs. Hermanus public protectors control room informed SAPS about ... approximately 1 000 people gathering at the Zwelilhle Taxi rank."

At the time, Van Wyk said between 100 and 200 protesters took to the streets. He said that thus far, a total of 42 arrests had been made since Wednesday.

Zwelihle Renewal spokesperson Theron Mqu said residents were no longer protesting about land. Instead, their intention was to demand that Zwelihle Renewal's Gcobani Ndzongana be released from police custody.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter