 

Hermanus unrest: Residents armed with rocks and corrugated iron take on police

2018-07-12 14:20

Christina Pitt in Hermanus

Police on the scene to restore calm to Zwelihle, Hermanus. (Christina Pitt/News24)

Police on the scene to restore calm to Zwelihle, Hermanus. (Christina Pitt/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thousands of residents, armed with rocks and sheets of corrugated iron, took to the streets of Zwelihle, Hermanus on Thursday.

- Are you there, or are you affected? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

As police fired rubber bullets to get them to disperse, they used the corrugated iron as shields, and responded by throwing rocks.

Rocks, tyres and shopping carts were also used to blockade all roads, including the R43 leading into the community.

Schulphoek Road near the Whale Coast Mall resembled a warzone as residents boldly fought back against the police.

This is the third day of unrest in the area.

ALSO READ - Hermanus unrest: Zwelihle residents plan to shut down the area

It was a similar situation on Wednesday as rocks were thrown while police attempted to address the crowd. Officers retaliated by firing rubber bullets and teargas at the crowd that had gathered in the main road. Several arrests were made.

Spokesperson for community organisation Zwelihle Renewal, Theron Mqu, told News24 that residents were no longer protesting about land. Instead, their intention was to demand that Zwelihle Renewal's Gcobani Ndzongana be released from police custody.

Mqu said the unrest flared up on Tuesday night after a memorandum was handed over to the police to demand the withdrawal of charges against Ndzongana.

It was unclear what charges were laid against Ndzongana, but Mqu suspected that they could include incitement of violence and destruction of property.

Mqu told News24 that Ndzongana had put up a Facebook post that could have been interpreted as a call to action after a fence was erected in Schulphoek without consultation with the community.


Read more on:    cape town  |  protests  |  protest action

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More than 1.8m social grants beneficiaries migrated to new Sassa card

2018-07-12 14:12

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!

These common human foods are potentially deadly for your pet!

 

Paws

Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 