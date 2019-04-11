 

Hero gym staff to be honoured for pool rescue

2019-04-11 07:00

Aletta Harrison

Two gym employees who saved a swimmer's life last week will be honoured for their heroic actions in a special ceremony.

Gareth Utton was swimming laps at Planet Fitness in Craighall Park on April 3 when he lost consciousness and slipped underwater.

Luckily for him, Karabo Thosago, a contract cleaner, was nearby who jumped in to rescue him within seconds. He was quickly joined by Brandon Murigagumbo, a member of the gym's maintenance team, and together with several others, they managed to get Utton out of the water. 

WATCH: Hero gym cleaner saves swimmer from drowning

He was taken to hospital and has made a full recovery.

gym hero
Karabo Thosago. (Supplied)

The company's head of marketing, Marco Nel, said the pair would be rewarded for their deeds on Thursday morning with Planet Fitness Hero Awards, Planet Fitness Academy Scholarships, Puma hampers, USN hampers, lifeguard course vouchers and first aid course vouchers.

Thosago (23) earlier told News24 he wanted to become a lifeguard and hoped his actions would help him reach his goal.

"Our biggest asset is our people, and [we aim] to help people grow and reward them for their work - and to really thank those who go beyond the call of duty," Nel told News24.

gym hero
Brandon Murigagumbo. (Supplied)

"We feel that Karabo and his fellow workers really went out of their way. If they were a second or two later, then this member wouldn't have made it. So we want to reward him and show people we are really grateful..." 

"Karabo isn't even a swimmer and without hesitating, he jumped in the pool clothes and all," he said.

Read more on:    planet fitness  |  johannesburg  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I am excited' - Myburgh ahead of the Cape leg of the Magashule book launch

51 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Early payday for three players 2019-04-10 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 