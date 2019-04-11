Hero gym staff to be honoured for pool rescue

Two gym employees who saved a swimmer's life last week will be honoured for their heroic actions in a special ceremony.

Gareth Utton was swimming laps at Planet Fitness in Craighall Park on April 3 when he lost consciousness and slipped underwater.

Luckily for him, Karabo Thosago, a contract cleaner, was nearby who jumped in to rescue him within seconds. He was quickly joined by Brandon Murigagumbo, a member of the gym's maintenance team, and together with several others, they managed to get Utton out of the water.

WATCH: Hero gym cleaner saves swimmer from drowning

He was taken to hospital and has made a full recovery.



Karabo Thosago. (Supplied)

The company's head of marketing, Marco Nel, said the pair would be rewarded for their deeds on Thursday morning with Planet Fitness Hero Awards, Planet Fitness Academy Scholarships, Puma hampers, USN hampers, lifeguard course vouchers and first aid course vouchers.

Thosago (23) earlier told News24 he wanted to become a lifeguard and hoped his actions would help him reach his goal.

"Our biggest asset is our people, and [we aim] to help people grow and reward them for their work - and to really thank those who go beyond the call of duty," Nel told News24.



Brandon Murigagumbo. (Supplied)



"We feel that Karabo and his fellow workers really went out of their way. If they were a second or two later, then this member wouldn't have made it. So we want to reward him and show people we are really grateful..."

"Karabo isn't even a swimmer and without hesitating, he jumped in the pool clothes and all," he said.