'Hero paramedic' rescues elderly woman from building fire in Durban

Elderly woman rescued from a fire that ripped through a block of flats in Durban. (Supplied)

An elderly woman was rescued by a brave paramedic after a block of flats on Noble Road opposite the Berea Centre in Durban was engulfed by flames on Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedic Ian Wessels, who rescued the woman, was returning to the abase on Saturday afternoon when he saw smoke and was flagged down by bystanders, said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

According to Jamieson, Wessels immediately called for the Durban Fire Department to investigate.

"A security guard informed him that there was a sick lady that was on the third floor (and) without any hesitation Ian, who has previous firefighting experience entered the building.

Elderly woman rescued from burning building. Pic: Supplied

"He managed to rescue the elderly lady who was then carried down the stairs and then to an awaiting ambulance.

"The woman was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. The Durban Fire Department worked "quickly" to extinguish the blaze, Jamieson said.

"Ian's dedication does not go unnoticed and management applauds his actions which defiantly resulted in the prevention of a fatality."