 

Hero surfer rescues boy swept out to sea, Gansbaai fisherman still missing

2018-07-06 15:18

Sesona Ngqakamba

NSRI (File)

NSRI (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In Jeffreys Bay, a 14-year-old boy who was swept out to sea by rip currents at Albatross Beach was rescued by a surfer who spotted him.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty controller Ernie Schmidt said by the time their duty crew arrived at the scene, after receiving reports, the boy had already been rescued, but had suffered minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Three men's harrowing ordeal after boat capsizes off coast near Sodwana Bay

"The teenager suffered only some scratches to his leg, and he otherwise was not injured. He was taken into the care of his brother and no further assistance was required," Schmidt said.

"Our duty crew responded to our sea rescue base to prepare to launch sea rescue, while NSRI shore crew and rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene," the NSIR’s Ernie Schmidt said.

Search for missing fisherman

The NSRI has commended the surfer who rescued the boy. Schmidt said the surfer had already left by the time they arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Gansbaai Police Dive Unit is continuing with a search operation for a local fisherman who went missing on Thursday at Romans Bay, not far from Danger Point.

ALSO READ: Fisherman still missing after fishing vessel capsizes at St Helena Bay

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hermanus station commander Deon Langenhoven said rescuers had been alerted at about 15:30 on Thursday that the man had gone missing. He said their sea rescue craft Jaytee, rescue swimmers and police had searched for the man.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the fisherman had not yet been found and that police were continuing with their search.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  cape town  |  search and rescue

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Armed gang ties up workers, ransacks safes at Cape Town Pick n Pay

2018-07-06 15:06

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 16:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 