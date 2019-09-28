 

Heroic beachgoer hospitalised after helping struggling swimmers

2019-09-28 20:24
(Supplied, Netcare 911)

(Supplied, Netcare 911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An heroic swimmer who assisted a group of swimmers who had gotten into difficulty in the surf of a KwaZulu-Natal beach has been hospitalised after he, too, found himself in trouble in the water.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics, emergency services and the National Sea Rescue Institute responded to reports of a drowning at an unprotected non-swimming beach in Salt Rock, North of Ballito shortly before 14:00 on Saturday.

“Reports from a source at the scene indicated that a group of swimmers got into difficulty while swimming. A 53-year-old male who witnessed the event rushed to the rescue, pulling one person out the water and bravely returned to assist the others,” Herbst said.

“The man managed to retrieve a 17-year-old female who was part of the group who became submerged while swimming but experienced difficulties himself.”

Both had been moved to shore where KwaDukuza Lifeguards found the girl was unresponsive and not breathing.

“CPR was initiated by the lifeguards prior to the arrival of ambulance services who initiated a full advanced life support resuscitation, successfully regaining a pulse. A helicopter ambulance airlifted the young female in a critical condition to hospital.”

The man was stabilised on scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Read more on:    durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New Year’s Day rapist handed life sentence

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Fine start to the weekend for 2 Daily Lotto players 2019-09-27 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 