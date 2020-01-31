Herolds Bay: Authorities look at solutions, but not in favour of closing road near deadly cliff

Authorities have looked at various options to improve safety on the road to the Voëlklip look-out point, which several vehicles have plunged from. But they are against closing the road to the public.

This is according to Western Cape transport and public works department spokesperson Jandré Bakker.

Bakker told News24 that the road fell under the department's jurisdiction and provided "vehicular access to areas of tourism and recreational value".

A man driving a rented Ford EcoSport along the road plunged to his death on Wednesday morning. His body was later airlifted and an inquest was opened, News24 previously reported.

Calls have been made to improve safety measures at the spot.

The George Municipality indicated that the property on which the informal viewing area was located was privately owned. Only the road leading to the viewing spot belonged to the province.

Bakker said they attended a municipality-facilitated meeting to discuss various options to improve safety, such as additional signage or the closure of the road to the public.

"Closing the road would require a member of the public to submit an application to the district municipality to have the road closed, after which a legal and public participation process would begin," he said.

"Those in attendance at the meeting were not in favour of closing the road."

He said safety was of paramount importance to the department and urged motorists to remain vigilant when on the road.

Last month, the 52-year-old Zonita Basson's red Chevrolet Spark went off the cliff at night and her body was later recovered from the sea.

Basson was a realtor from George who was known for her kindness. She assisted cancer victims and adopted five dogs, according to Netwerk24.

Police diving units, emergency medical and pathology services officials and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) worked through the night to recover the body.

An inquest was opened at the time.

In November, police called off the search for missing six-year-old Cuzette Scheepers two weeks after she went missing along with her mother Heidi and her two-year-old brother Hugo on October 22.

Heidi's VW Caravelle was recovered after it was spotted near rocks.

The bodies of Heidi and Hugo were recovered on October 24.