 

Herolds Bay tragedy: Body identified as missing mom Heidi Scheepers

2019-10-29 10:24

Jenni Evans

Ettienne and Heidi Scheepers with their children.

Ettienne and Heidi Scheepers with their children. (Facebook/Ettienne Scheepers)

The body of the woman found near Herolds Bay last week has been positively identified as missing mother Heidi Scheepers, Southern Cape police said on Tuesday. 

Captain Malcolm Pojie said that she was positively identified on Monday. 

In the meantime, her husband Etienne has to wait while the search continues for little Cuzette, their 6-year-old daughter who has still not been found. 

Heidi and her children - 2-year-old Hugo and Cuzette - were reported missing last Tuesday when they didn't come home. 

A massive search was activated and tracks were found near a cliff at Voëlklip in the area.

The remains of a vehicle were spotted in the sea and the body of Hugo was the first to be found.

His body was found floating in a gorge near the vehicle on Thursday. 

Heidi's body was found on Saturday. 

A VW Caravelle was lifted out of the sea last week and police will examine it to try and establish what happened to the three. 

Pojie said that people would also be placed at lookout points dotted along the coastline in the hopes of spotting Cuzette. 

The sea search would also continue, weather permitting.

