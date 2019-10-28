 

Herolds Bay tragedy: Divers continue search for missing girl

2019-10-28 10:51

Jenni Evans

Etienne and Heidi Scheepers with their children, Hugo and Cuzette. (Photo: Facebook/Heidi Scheepers)

The search for missing 6-year-old Cuzette Scheepers will continue on Monday after the discovery of the bodies of her little brother and a woman, believed to be their mother, in Voëlklip, near Herolds Bay.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the search would extend from the Wilderness to Voëlklip/Herolds Bay, and to Mossel Bay, weather permitting.

Divers will concentrate on the Voëlklip area, where the VW Caravelle of the child's mother, Heidi Scheepers, was found on rocks in the sea last week.

There is still no clarity on what caused the vehicle to go off the cliff. It has been lifted to dry land and is being examined for any clues as to what may have happened.

The body of Scheepers' son Hugo, 2, was the first to be found after the three were reported missing last Tuesday.

His body was found floating in a gorge near the vehicle on Thursday. The body of a woman, who is believed to be their mother, was found on Saturday and the search continued for Cuzette on Sunday. The body has not yet been identified.

"Yesterday's efforts were unsuccessful," said Pojie. 

Emergency rescuers and the National Sea Rescue Institute remain on standby.

In the meantime, Pojie said Etienne Scheepers, the father and husband, had the support of his family during this difficult time.

