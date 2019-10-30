Herolds Bay tragedy: Mom and son died as a result of drowning, say police as painstaking search for daughter continues

Ettienne and Heidi Scheepers with their children. (Ettienne Scheepers via Facebook)

Southern Cape police on Tuesday confirmed that Heidi Scheepers and her 2-year-old son Hugo, whose bodies were found near Herolds Bay last week had died as a result of drowning.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the results were contained in a preliminary report, after their autopsies were conducted over the last couple of days.

The search continues for 6-year-old Cozette but, according to Pojie, rough sea conditions along the southern coastline are hampering rescue efforts.

After a body was recovered from the ocean on Saturday, police confirmed on Monday the body had been positively identified as Heidi.

Her husband Etienne has to wait while the search continues for little Cozette.

Heidi and her children were reported missing last Tuesday when they didn't come home.

A massive search was activated and tracks were found near a cliff at Voëlklip in the area.

The remains of a vehicle were spotted in the sea and the body of Hugo was the first to be found.

His body was found floating in a gorge near the vehicle on Thursday.

The VW Caravelle was lifted out of the sea last week and police will examine it to try and establish what happened to the three.

Pojie said that people would also be placed at lookout points dotted along the coastline in the hopes of spotting Cuzette.