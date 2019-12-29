Herolds Bay tragedy: Scheepers says it was foul play - report

Etienne Scheepers has told Rapport that he believes someone else was involved in the deaths of his wife and two children.

Heidi Scheepers and her 6-year-old daughter Cozette and 2-year-old brother died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed over a cliff at Voëlklip in Herolds Bay in October, according to News24.

The bodies of Heidi and Hugo were recovered but not of Cozette.

Etienne said he has made peace with this.

"As a handicapped [person], she couldn't walk properly and she was mad about the sea. I think she is happy where she is," he said.

On Christmas day, Etienne went to lay flowers at the cliff.

He told Rapport that there was no way that his wife would have committed suicide.

"She was very against it and often spoke out about it," he told the publication.

Scheepers earlier told the George Herald that Heidi had told him she would not be accompanying him on a trip to Mozambique that he was going on with his brother. This was when they had driven to the beach as a family.

His café was short-handed and a consignment was coming in, so he asked if they could discuss it at home when he got back later, and they parted company.

"We did not have an argument of any kind," Scheepers told the George Herald.

However, he returned to find that nobody was home. He called friends and family in the hopes of locating them as Heidi had not taken her phone with her.

He said she had suffered from a "dip" last year with depression, but was fine after being treated.

Etienne told Rapport that a police has received information that there was a witness who had seen the tragedy happen.

When the publication contacted Captain Malcolm Poje he said that investigations were continuing and that there were a lot of "rumours" of what transpired that day.