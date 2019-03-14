High Court grants City of Cape Town final interdict against 2 minstrel carnival associations

The Western Cape High Court has granted the City of Cape Town its final interdict with costs against two minstrel carnival associations.

The final interdict granted on Wednesday prevents the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA), the Cape Cultural Carnival and Events Committee (CCCEC) and their member troupes from hosting events at any City-owned facility without complying with applicable regulations and the law first.

"The City was forced to take these steps because the association has on several occasions shown complete disregard for the national Safety at Sports and Recreation Events Act, as well as the City's regulations for events.

"These illegal acts by the association and its leaders have at times been a blemish to events that are important and culturally significant to the troupes, their families, communities and to the history of Cape Town," mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said in a statement on Thursday.

This final interdict comes after the CTMCA as well as its troupes attempted to hold an illegal event at the Belhar sports ground in January without obtaining prior written, regulatory approval.

This was followed by the CTMCA making yet another attempt to access a facility in Johnson Road, Rylands, a week later without authorisation.

Not the first court battle

"It is unfortunate that the CTMCA and the CCCEC refuse to comply with regulations even though other minstrel organisations have complied with the requirements of the law.

"Those organisations have held successful competitions and their events' season passed without any hiccups," Smith added.

This is not the first time the City of Cape Town has had to go head to head with the two associations.

In December 2018, the minstrel groups brought an urgent court application to the High Court which was later withdrawn, making it the seventh victory with costs for the City of Cape Town.

"This was the seventh High Court application that the CCCEC/CTMCA has brought against the City in the past three years. The City won six cases with costs, and the CCCEC/CTMCA has now withdrawn its seventh application," the City explained in a previous statement.

The City still maintains that it is committed to working with minstrel groups to raise the stature of the events so they can compete with some of the best in the world.

